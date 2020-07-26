Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006988 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002722 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

