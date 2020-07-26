Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $232.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit