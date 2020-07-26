Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $232.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.