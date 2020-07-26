Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 3,990,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

