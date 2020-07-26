Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 3,990,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Analyst Recommendations for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit