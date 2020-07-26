West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $42,501.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $228,973.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $381,444. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.