West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.035-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $257.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

