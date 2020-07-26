Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. 626,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $148.97.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

