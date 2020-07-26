XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $713,749.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Graviex, Coinrail and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,516,829,758 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, Coinrail, ABCC, CryptoBridge, FCoin, DDEX, Graviex and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

