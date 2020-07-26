Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to report sales of $499.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.37 million to $513.35 million. Air Lease reported sales of $471.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 492,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

