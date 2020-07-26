Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Brokerages expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post $18.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $13.47 million. Glaukos reported sales of $58.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $193.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $209.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $306.44 million, with estimates ranging from $291.10 million to $338.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. 459,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,023 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 624,749 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after acquiring an additional 667,947 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

