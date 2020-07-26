Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.73 Million

Brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce sales of $793.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $798.12 million. Godaddy posted sales of $737.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 1,084,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,010. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

