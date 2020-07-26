Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $43.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $181.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $463.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.48 million to $505.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $709.09 million, with estimates ranging from $640.80 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $30,763,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

