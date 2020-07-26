Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.97 Million

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $502.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.16 million and the lowest is $474.78 million. Shopify posted sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $929.81. 2,410,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,377. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,074.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $900.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.