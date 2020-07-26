Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.01. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $32,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,747 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 239.3% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sunrun by 177.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 497,194 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.44 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.