Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Vereit posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Vereit stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit