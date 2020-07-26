Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Vereit posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Vereit stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

