Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

CDLX traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 415,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,984 shares of company stock worth $7,006,028 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit