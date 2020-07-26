Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

CDLX traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 415,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,984 shares of company stock worth $7,006,028 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after buying an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after buying an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.