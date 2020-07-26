Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.78 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $14.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $73.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $88.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 54,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,713. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

