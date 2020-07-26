Zacks: Analysts Expect Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 10,913,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,737,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98. Draftkings has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

