Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $85.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $87.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $100.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $374.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 181,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,403. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

