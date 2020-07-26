Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will announce sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.10 million and the lowest is $57.85 million. Wingstop reported sales of $48.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $230.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.83 million to $234.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.47 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $263.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wingstop by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. 626,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,198. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.88, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $148.97.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.