Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 382,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit