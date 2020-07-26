Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.08). Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 382,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

