Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 275,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,854. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

