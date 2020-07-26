Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,433. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,673 shares of company stock worth $2,862,865 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 332,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

