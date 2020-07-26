Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

