Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 88.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 433,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

