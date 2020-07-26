Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

