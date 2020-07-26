Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.45). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 452,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,324. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

