Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. China International Capital downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.36. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

