Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $68.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $316.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SAIL stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 910,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,433. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

In related news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,673 shares of company stock worth $2,862,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.