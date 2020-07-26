Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings. Univar reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Univar by 2,097.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Univar in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Univar stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 1,843,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Univar has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

