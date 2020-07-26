Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

SJW has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.83.

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

