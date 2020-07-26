Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,151.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $399,558.19 and approximately $2,151.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.01915948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00194017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116939 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.