ZMINE (ZMN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $207,065.79 and $275.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00081984 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00350869 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00046367 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011683 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

