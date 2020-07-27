1,028 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.50. 3,431,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day moving average is $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

