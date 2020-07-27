159,400 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

QCOM stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $92.75. 408,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,417. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

