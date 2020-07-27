3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $163.24. 3,189,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

