44,400 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. HP makes up approximately 4.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in HP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.81. 9,425,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,173,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

