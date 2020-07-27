670 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $4,126,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.44. 1,312,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,777. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

