Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Accenture by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock worth $5,528,960 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Accenture stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.32. 1,522,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.