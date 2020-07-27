Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 8.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,025 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.6% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.