Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,364,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

ADBE traded up $6.79 on Monday, hitting $437.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.