Aeron Price Reaches $0.0818 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $32,532.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Profile

ARN is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

