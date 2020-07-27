Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. 687,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $92.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 579.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

