Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $103,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.44.

APD traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.67. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.