Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,837,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 151.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,851 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $5,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,565. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.