Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.53.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $18.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,530.20. 1,202,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,851. The company has a market cap of $1,034.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,463.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,372.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

