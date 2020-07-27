Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

