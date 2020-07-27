Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 549,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

