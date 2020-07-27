American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

American Tower stock traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $260.31. 1,339,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,872. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

