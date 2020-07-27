Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 13% Higher

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price traded up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.64, 3,402,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,432,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,338 shares of company stock worth $261,053. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.