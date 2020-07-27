Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.36). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 184,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.85. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $19.22.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.