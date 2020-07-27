Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.36). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 184,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.85. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $19.22.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit